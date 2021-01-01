 Loading…

Classic Metal Paper Case Kingsize Slim

by RAW

The RAW Metal Paper Case will keep your pack of RAW Rolling Papers safe in your pocket, purse, backpack, car – wherever! The high-quality Metal Paper Case is sturdy and tough, with a hinged lid that snaps securely in place when you put your papers inside. This is a must-have for serious RAWlers!

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

