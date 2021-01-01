 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Classic Rolling Papers 1.5"

Classic Rolling Papers 1.5"

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Classic Rolling Papers 1.5"

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RAW Classic 1½ is the size for people who like a wider smoke or want some extra paper for added burn energy. Made from our famous unbleached vegan plant fibers with our proprietary criss-cross steam imprint engineered to prevent runs and produce a clean, even burn, RAW Classic 1½ papers are a favorite of discerning smokers all over the globe. 33 leaves per pack 25 packs per box

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review