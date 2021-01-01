 Loading…

Cone Bro

by RAW

RAW Smoking Pipes Cone Bro

About this product

This RAW Cone Bro is a glass tip that goes on the outside of a cone instead of the inside and works with both pre-rolled cones and hand rolls. Just slip in your cone or roll, smoke and enjoy! The inside of this glass piece is etched to give a better grip to your cone and features the classic red RAW logo printed on the exterior. This is the easiest way to enjoy the glass experience while smoking a perfect RAW cone.

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

