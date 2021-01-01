About this product
The RAW Cone Caddy was created to store your favorite pack of RAW Rolling Papers or pre-rolled cones in a sturdy tin so they won’t get crushed in your bag or pocket. Carry six full RAW Cones in a special metal tin case with the RAW Cone Caddy!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
