Connoisseur Organic Hemp Rolling Paper 1.25"

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Connoisseur Organic Hemp Rolling Paper 1.25"

About this product

The ultimate in RAW’s Connoisseur line! RAW Organic Hemp Connoisseur 1¼ Paper is made from the same organically grown, chlorine-free, additive-free pure natural hemp used in all RAW Organic Hemp Papers. This pack features the added convenience of included tips all held together in a beautiful RAWified elastic banded package!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

