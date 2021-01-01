Daze Of The Week Rolling Tray Large
About this product
I dunno guys, we made RAW Daze Of The Week Rolling Tray because it’s funny and it’s kinda how we live! Depending on the day: RAW 1 1/4 Cones, RAW Lean Cones, RAW King Size Cone, RAW Peacemaker Cone, RAW Emperador Cone, RAW Supernatural Cone & RAW Challenge Cone…
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
