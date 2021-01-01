 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Daze Of The Week Rolling Tray Large

Daze Of The Week Rolling Tray Large

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Trays Daze Of The Week Rolling Tray Large

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$18.00
Get directions
Store updated

About this product

I dunno guys, we made RAW Daze Of The Week Rolling Tray because it’s funny and it’s kinda how we live! Depending on the day: RAW 1 1/4 Cones, RAW Lean Cones, RAW King Size Cone, RAW Peacemaker Cone, RAW Emperador Cone, RAW Supernatural Cone & RAW Challenge Cone…

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review