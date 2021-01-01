About this product
Don’t let all that good stuff at the bottom of your RAW Grinder go to waste. Get yourself a RAW Pollen Press to quickly and easily turn it into a single coin. The RAW Press comes with 4 inserts so you can compress your material into whatever size you need. Just load it up, put the insert on top and twist down the cap to compress.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
