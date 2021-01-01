 Loading…

  5. Double Barrel Wooden Holder Supernatural

Double Barrel Wooden Holder Supernatural

by RAW

The RAW Double Barrel is a wooden cigarette holder that can hold TWO (that’s right, TWO) smokes at a time! Sometimes you just want to double down – sometimes you want to smoke 2 different flavors or varieties at once! All RAW Wooden Holders are handmade from sustainable woods. No two holders are the same due to the natural color and growth patterns of the wood.

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

