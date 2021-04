About this product

I originally made the RAW 5 On It as a gift for MGK. One fateful night at a hotel room in Vancouver we were smoking an early Trident prototype and he came up with the idea. Five is unrealistic, it’s difficult to balance and it’s probably going to burn uneven… but that’s not the point. We made this RAWdiculous contraption for laughs and the nights you’ll never remember. Welcome to level Five!