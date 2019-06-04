GreenRx13 on June 4th, 2019

I’ve been vaping this cartridge for about 15 minutes and already I feel euphoric and relaxed and you feel it all throughout the head. Very spacey for me but in utter bliss simultaneously. Very worthwhile strain and cartridge. More soothing for stress, anxiety and pain. There is a noticeable body tingle throughout my upper shoulders and lower back. As for the flavor it has a strong musky bite to it with a banana like freshness mixed in there. Both the OG and Banana flavors are present. Definitely a good high for only a few draws.