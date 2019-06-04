 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Banana OG Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Raw Garden

4.01
About this product

Banana OG 0.5g Cartridge Banana x OG Kush Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

1 customer review

4.01

GreenRx13

I’ve been vaping this cartridge for about 15 minutes and already I feel euphoric and relaxed and you feel it all throughout the head. Very spacey for me but in utter bliss simultaneously. Very worthwhile strain and cartridge. More soothing for stress, anxiety and pain. There is a noticeable body tingle throughout my upper shoulders and lower back. As for the flavor it has a strong musky bite to it with a banana like freshness mixed in there. Both the OG and Banana flavors are present. Definitely a good high for only a few draws.

About this strain

Banana OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Raw Garden Logo
Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.