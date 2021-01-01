 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Banana Punch Sherbert Live Resin

Banana Punch Sherbert Live Resin

by Raw Garden™

Write a review
Raw Garden™ Concentrates Solvent Banana Punch Sherbert Live Resin

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Banana Punch Sherbert Live Resin Banana Punch x Orange Sherbert Indica Hybrid Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis. Raw Garden Live Resin is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Contains approximately 4-7% terpenes and comes in a drier consistency than Raw Garden Sauce.

About this brand

Raw Garden™ Logo
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review