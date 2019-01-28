 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Cherry Wine Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Raw Garden

Cherry Wine 0.5g Cartridge The Wife x Charlottes Cherries CBD - Sativa Dominant Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.

jlr1142

Love this cart. Very mellow and subtle. Takes the edge off (pain, stress) but gives me a little boost so I feel focused and energized. Tastes pretty good too.

The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.