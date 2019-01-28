jlr1142
on January 28th, 2019
Love this cart. Very mellow and subtle. Takes the edge off (pain, stress) but gives me a little boost so I feel focused and energized. Tastes pretty good too.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Cherry Wine 0.5g Cartridge The Wife x Charlottes Cherries CBD - Sativa Dominant Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.
on January 28th, 2019
Love this cart. Very mellow and subtle. Takes the edge off (pain, stress) but gives me a little boost so I feel focused and energized. Tastes pretty good too.
The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.