Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Citron Funk 1.0g Cartridge Citrus Sap x Funk N Fire Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on August 22nd, 2019
Raw Garden Citron Funk refined live resin is a unique, Indica- and Sativa-dominant distillate that uplifts spirits and energizes thought as powerfully as it numbs the body and distracts from worry and stress. *****READ THE FULL, DETAILED REVIEW AT SWEDISH FLYING SAUCER DOT COM*****