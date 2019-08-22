 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Citron Funk Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Raw Garden

About this product

Citron Funk 1.0g Cartridge Citrus Sap x Funk N Fire Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

SwedishFlyingSaucer

Raw Garden Citron Funk refined live resin is a unique, Indica- and Sativa-dominant distillate that uplifts spirits and energizes thought as powerfully as it numbs the body and distracts from worry and stress. *****READ THE FULL, DETAILED REVIEW AT SWEDISH FLYING SAUCER DOT COM*****

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.