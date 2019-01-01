About this product
Citrus Slap 0.5g Cartridge Slymer x Citrus Sap Sativa Dominant Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
Citrus Sap
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.