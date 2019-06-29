definenasty
on June 29th, 2019
One of my favorites, absolutely love the taste.
Dos-Y-OG Sauce Dos Y Dos F2 x Extreme OG x Fire OG Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
