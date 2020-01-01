 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Extreme Haze Refined Live Resin™ PAX Era Pod

by Raw Garden

Raw Garden Concentrates Cartridges Extreme Haze Refined Live Resin™ PAX Era Pod

About this product

Extreme Haze Refined Live Resin™ PAX Era Pod Extreme OG x Chem Haze Indica Hybrid Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden™ is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis. Raw Garden high-potency Refined Live Resin™ Pax Era Pods are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. These pods are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. The Pax Era Pro automatically heats each unique Raw Garden pod to its optimal temperature and allows you to expertly control your dose, achieving the perfect Cannabis experience every time. Raw Garden Extreme Haze is relaxing with notes of sweet dough and light effervescent citrus.

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.