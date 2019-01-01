About this product
Fire OG Live Resin SFV OG Kush X OG Kush Indica Dominant Hybrid Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.