CannauserJoe
on May 27th, 2019
Very strong and relaxing body high. I would definitely recommend if avaliable. This has a strong sweet taste that lingers 😍
Funk N Fuego Cherry Slurm x Fire OG x Lime OG x Citrus Sap Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.