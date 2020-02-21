 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Raw Garden

About this product

Hula Dancer 0.5g Cartridge Cherry Slurm x Leeroy’s Dosi Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

SlumpGodManny

I picked up a Hula Dancer Raw Garden™️ cart and let me say, I am impressed. This is some of the best live resin I have had in the years that I’ve been smoking. If you’re looking for something that’s gas👽then Raw Garden is for you. The terpenes themselves have such a beautiful smell. It smells just like gummy worms and the taste is exotic. When I hit it from my 1100 MAH battery, it hit so smooth and the taste is nothing but candy flavored and leaves a very berry tasting aftertaste. From a scale of 1-5, 1 being weak👎🏻 and 5 being gas😈, this beauty deserves a 5 hands down. I definitely recommend this.

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.