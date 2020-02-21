SlumpGodManny on February 21st, 2020

I picked up a Hula Dancer Raw Garden™️ cart and let me say, I am impressed. This is some of the best live resin I have had in the years that I’ve been smoking. If you’re looking for something that’s gas👽then Raw Garden is for you. The terpenes themselves have such a beautiful smell. It smells just like gummy worms and the taste is exotic. When I hit it from my 1100 MAH battery, it hit so smooth and the taste is nothing but candy flavored and leaves a very berry tasting aftertaste. From a scale of 1-5, 1 being weak👎🏻 and 5 being gas😈, this beauty deserves a 5 hands down. I definitely recommend this.