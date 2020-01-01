 Loading…

Kiwi Kobbler Live Sauce

by Raw Garden™

Raw Garden™ Concentrates Solvent Kiwi Kobbler Live Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Kiwi Kobbler Live Sauce Pomelo Jello x Animas Valley Sativa Hybrid Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis. Raw Garden Sauce is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Contains approximately 7-14% terpenes and comes in a wetter consistency than Raw Garden Live Resin.

About this brand

Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.

