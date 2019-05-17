 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Kosher Berry Live Resin

Kosher Berry Live Resin

by Raw Garden

Raw Garden Concentrates Solvent Kosher Berry Live Resin

About this product

Kosher Berry Live Resin Strawberry Haze x Kosher OG x Chem Ape Sativa Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

1 customer review

Kingduke6

Taste like strawberry’s with a hint of Some OG very terpy!

About this brand

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.