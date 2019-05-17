Kingduke6
on May 17th, 2019
Taste like strawberry’s with a hint of Some OG very terpy!
Kosher Berry Live Resin Strawberry Haze x Kosher OG x Chem Ape Sativa Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
