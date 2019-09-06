SwedishFlyingSaucer
Raw Garden Kosher Chem vape cart refined live resin is another superb product from the ubiquitous extracts brand. It stands alongside other superb Raw Garden refined live resin, Sativa-dominant, vape cart strains like Tequila Sunrise, Kumquat Cooler, and Citrus Slap. Raw Garden Kosher Chem refined live resin doesn’t surpass Kosher Chem sauce in potency or flavor, but it recaptures and recapitulates the best of the sauce’s strain-specific traits meaningfully and effectively. The cart’s higher THC content also offers an initial, spacey, mental daze not germane to the sauce that fades quickly as the vapor’s latent effects take hold. *****READ THE FULL REVIEW AT SWEDISH FLYING SAUCER DOT COM*****