 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Kosher Chem Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Kosher Chem Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Raw Garden

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Raw Garden Concentrates Cartridges Kosher Chem Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

Kosher Chem 1.0g Cartridge Kosher Kush x Chem Dawg Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

SwedishFlyingSaucer

Raw Garden Kosher Chem vape cart refined live resin is another superb product from the ubiquitous extracts brand. It stands alongside other superb Raw Garden refined live resin, Sativa-dominant, vape cart strains like Tequila Sunrise, Kumquat Cooler, and Citrus Slap. Raw Garden Kosher Chem refined live resin doesn’t surpass Kosher Chem sauce in potency or flavor, but it recaptures and recapitulates the best of the sauce’s strain-specific traits meaningfully and effectively. The cart’s higher THC content also offers an initial, spacey, mental daze not germane to the sauce that fades quickly as the vapor’s latent effects take hold. *****READ THE FULL REVIEW AT SWEDISH FLYING SAUCER DOT COM*****

About this strain

Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

About this brand

Raw Garden Logo
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.