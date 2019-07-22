SwedishFlyingSaucer on July 22nd, 2019

[...]Raw Garden’s Kush Berry Punch bears an unusually hearty, rich, complex, and heavy flavor profile. You taste and feel the entourage effect’s heft and gravitas immediately. My first Kush Berry Punch vapor toke tasted of sweet pine and fruit, with a strong, finishing, sour note. It was so unlike artificially flavored distillates like Stiiizy’s and tasted instead very much like a dab of Raw Garden’s terpene-rich sugar. I indulged in a second vape drag about 10 minutes after the first and this time tasted the more foundational, fruity earthiness common to indica hybrids like Kush Berry Punch. I also felt the effects in a more pronounced way.[...] *****READ THE FULL, DETAILED REVIEW AT SWEDISH FLYING SAUCER DOT COM*****