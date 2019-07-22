 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Raw Garden

Kush Berry Punch 1.0g Cartridge Raspberry Kush x Purple Punch F2 x Chemstomper Indica Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

SwedishFlyingSaucer

[...]Raw Garden’s Kush Berry Punch bears an unusually hearty, rich, complex, and heavy flavor profile. You taste and feel the entourage effect’s heft and gravitas immediately. My first Kush Berry Punch vapor toke tasted of sweet pine and fruit, with a strong, finishing, sour note. It was so unlike artificially flavored distillates like Stiiizy’s and tasted instead very much like a dab of Raw Garden’s terpene-rich sugar. I indulged in a second vape drag about 10 minutes after the first and this time tasted the more foundational, fruity earthiness common to indica hybrids like Kush Berry Punch. I also felt the effects in a more pronounced way.[...] *****READ THE FULL, DETAILED REVIEW AT SWEDISH FLYING SAUCER DOT COM*****

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.