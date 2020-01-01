 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Lemon Stomper Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Lemon Stomper Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Raw Garden

Raw Garden Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Stomper Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Stomper

Lemon Stomper

Gage Green Genetics crossed Lemon Thai with Chemdog Sour Diesel to create Lemon Stomper. Lemon Stomper is a sugar-coated crowd pleaser and a must-try for anyone who has fallen in love with its grape flavored sister strain, Grape Stomper.

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.