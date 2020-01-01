Fire OG Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Gage Green Genetics crossed Lemon Thai with Chemdog Sour Diesel to create Lemon Stomper. Lemon Stomper is a sugar-coated crowd pleaser and a must-try for anyone who has fallen in love with its grape flavored sister strain, Grape Stomper.