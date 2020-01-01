 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Lemonade Wax 1g
Hybrid

Lemonade Wax 1g

by Raw Garden

Raw Garden Concentrates Solvent Lemonade Wax 1g

Lemonnade

Lemonnade (The Original Lemonnade), bred by Growing Passion, is sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a flavor resembling freshly squeezed lemons. It produces dense, resinous buds with soft orange hairs that contrast with its light green coloration. The effects are light and cerebral, making Lemonnade a great daytime choice for productivity and enjoying your favorite music or creative pastime.

Raw Garden Logo
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.