Pineapple Express Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 .3g
$40.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 .3g
$40.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Lemonnade (The Original Lemonnade), bred by Growing Passion, is sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a flavor resembling freshly squeezed lemons. It produces dense, resinous buds with soft orange hairs that contrast with its light green coloration. The effects are light and cerebral, making Lemonnade a great daytime choice for productivity and enjoying your favorite music or creative pastime.