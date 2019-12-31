Jasper2000
on December 31st, 2019
Sweet taste of lime and very potent sauce if ur looking for taste this is top shelf
Lime Cookies Sauce GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Lime Mojito x Extreme Kosher Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
