Mendo Berries Sauce

by Raw Garden

Mendo Berries Sauce

About this product

Mendo Berries Sauce Mendo Breath x Purple Punch F2 x Beary White Indica Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Zeusman9

You guys really know your s**t, this product hits like a dream. I'd assumed the Mendo Berries was it's own unique strain, but a three strain mix is a pleasant surprise to me. only recently found Raw Garden sauce but gotta say, it's very well taken care of by the company. well packaged and easily balanced, it's a smooth hit whether you get a big thc rock or the straight oils! very impressed

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.