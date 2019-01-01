About this product
Moonwalker OG 0.5g Cartridge Skywalker x Leeroy OG x Original Glue x Extreme OG Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
Skywalker Alien
Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.