MendoMedz
on September 16th, 2019
Sweet tasting and yummy. Eased my nerve and stomach issues right away.
Orange Flame #9 Sauce Extreme Fire x Blueberry Headband x Leeroy OG Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
