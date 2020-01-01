 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Orangu'tang Live Resin Cartridge .5g

Orangu'tang Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Raw Garden

About this product

Orangu'tang 0.5g Cartridge Orange Cookies x Cherry Slurm x Forum Cookies Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

About this strain

Orange Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.