 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pacific Passion Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds

Pacific Passion Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds

by Raw Garden™

Write a review
Raw Garden™ Concentrates Solvent Pacific Passion Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pacific Passion Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds Cindy Punch x Beary White x Skywalker Indica Hybrid Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden™ is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis. Our Crushed Diamonds are pure THCa and contain varietal-specific terpenes from Raw Garden’s fresh frozen flowers. Crushed Diamonds deliver the same power and purity you’ve come to expect from our original Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds, but in a more adaptable and versatile format.

About this brand

Raw Garden™ Logo
Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review