Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Pink Pegasus Live Sauce Mendo Punch x Chem Haze x Sour Stomper Hybrid Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis. Raw Garden Sauce is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Contains approximately 7-14% terpenes and comes in a wetter consistency than Raw Garden Live Resin.
Be the first to review this product.