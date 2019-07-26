doobiesnackz on July 26th, 2019

Picked up 3 carts on my last trip to the kandyshop, 1g of this, Punchwalker, 0.5g Animas Badlands & an ABX Loud+Clear 0.5g Purple Punch, all with the help of the lovely tenders at THCSD, much appreciated buds! Punchwalker, coming in at 89.286%, is a whopper of a strain, a whole lot of immense indica-lation packed into a small little package. Very piney gas fresh cut taste with some earthy faint fruit-like taste, very good and terpy! Remember, inhale through your nose when you take a hit, and exhale nasally a little too. Get all that olfactory goodness going (: Raw Garden's Punchwalker - A1 for me. Like a live resin dab in a cart. Keep it up Raw Garden! Excited to try Wedding Breath!