  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Punch Walker Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Punch Walker Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Raw Garden

About this product

Punch Walker 1.0g Cartridge Skywalker x Sour Cindy x Purple Punch F2 Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

doobiesnackz

Picked up 3 carts on my last trip to the kandyshop, 1g of this, Punchwalker, 0.5g Animas Badlands & an ABX Loud+Clear 0.5g Purple Punch, all with the help of the lovely tenders at THCSD, much appreciated buds! Punchwalker, coming in at 89.286%, is a whopper of a strain, a whole lot of immense indica-lation packed into a small little package. Very piney gas fresh cut taste with some earthy faint fruit-like taste, very good and terpy! Remember, inhale through your nose when you take a hit, and exhale nasally a little too. Get all that olfactory goodness going (: Raw Garden's Punchwalker - A1 for me. Like a live resin dab in a cart. Keep it up Raw Garden! Excited to try Wedding Breath!

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.