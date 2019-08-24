GCurtiz on August 24th, 2019

Clear crystal like diamonds swimming in light golden honey terpenes. Smells like a zesty lemon that's get more pungent with a strong lemony aroma that ends with a sweet note that lingers like it's an aromatic essential oil. Inhale has clean with a zesty taste , exhale is also clean and almost like a fresh mint with a hint of sweetness towards the end. High is amazing, good heavy indica that relaxes the body almost immediately. Felt it more towards my back and lower body. Definitely a night time use or when you have nothing important to do.