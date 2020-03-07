 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Punch N Purps 0.5g Cartridge

by Raw Garden

Punch N Purps 0.5g Cartridge Virgin Purps x Dosi Punch Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

escajadillo

Super potent, concentrated cartridge. Strong smell and awesome taste. A little too strong for me; I realized I was hitting it too hard so I regulated the temperature on my pen and it stopped being so aggressive. That's what you get when you do >80% THC

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.