Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Raw Garden Sleeroy 0.5g G Pod Slymer x Leeroy OG Sativa Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes and now available in a G Pod. Only compatible with the G Pen Gio vaporizer battery.
Be the first to review this product.