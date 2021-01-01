 Loading…

Raw Garden™ Variable Voltage Branded Battery Kit

by Raw Garden™

Our variable voltage battery will work with all Raw Garden™ 510 threaded cartridges. Ability to adjust temperature three different ways to optimize your flavor experience. Rechargeable with USB Adapter.

Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.

