  Sangria 0.5g Cartridge

Sangria 0.5g Cartridge

by Raw Garden

Sangria 0.5g Cartridge Sour Tangie x Cherry Slurm x Cherry Wine Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

Potheadman6969

Just smoked this shit with my boy who just got kicked out his crib and we smacked asf right now this cart crazy instant buy

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.