Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sangria 0.5g Cartridge Sour Tangie x Cherry Slurm x Cherry Wine Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on December 16th, 2019
Just smoked this shit with my boy who just got kicked out his crib and we smacked asf right now this cart crazy instant buy