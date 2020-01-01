About this product

Slymer Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds Trainwreck x Jack the Ripper x Trinity Sativa Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis. Raw Garden Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Raw Garden Live Resin™ Diamonds contain varietal-specific terpenes and THCa crystallines for the ultimate dabbing experience.