djboof
on November 6th, 2018
I absolutely loved this cartridge. The sauce is effective and has a perfect flavor balance. High end Ceramic CCell cartridges too. It is just a perfect match. Quality.
Strawberry Jack 0.5g Cartridge Strawberry Cough x Skunk x Jack Herer Sativa Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.
on November 6th, 2018
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.