Strawberry Jack Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Raw Garden

Strawberry Jack 0.5g Cartridge Strawberry Cough x Skunk x Jack Herer Sativa Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.

djboof

I absolutely loved this cartridge. The sauce is effective and has a perfect flavor balance. High end Ceramic CCell cartridges too. It is just a perfect match. Quality.

Strawberry Cough

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.