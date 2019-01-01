About this product
Sunrise OG Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds Triangle Kush x Skywalker x Mendo Punch Indica Raw Garden's Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds are varietal specific terpenes and THCa crystallines made from single-source fresh frozen flowers.
Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.