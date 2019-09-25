 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Tequila Sunrise Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Tequila Sunrise Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Raw Garden

About this product

Tequila Sunrise 1.0g Cartridge Slymer x Cherry Wine x Kosher Tangie Sativa Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

2 customer reviews

banefromspain

Perfect energizing blend of THC and CBD. Huge flavor with juicy and citrusy sativa notes similar to a Haze or Jack Herer. Wish there were more Raw Garden carts with a high ratio of THC to CBD. This one is unrivaled!

SwedishFlyingSaucer

Raw Garden Tequila Sunrise refined live resin is a stimulating, high-CBD, sativa strain very similar in terpene content, flavor, and effect to the brand’s Kumquat Cooler distillate. Both strains are effective at countering the symptoms of anxiety and depression by reducing stress and providing uplift, focus, and clarity. *****READ THE FULL REVIEW AT SWEDISH FLYING SAUCER DOT COM*****

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.