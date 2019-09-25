Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Tequila Sunrise 1.0g Cartridge Slymer x Cherry Wine x Kosher Tangie Sativa Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on September 25th, 2019
Perfect energizing blend of THC and CBD. Huge flavor with juicy and citrusy sativa notes similar to a Haze or Jack Herer. Wish there were more Raw Garden carts with a high ratio of THC to CBD. This one is unrivaled!
on August 15th, 2019
Raw Garden Tequila Sunrise refined live resin is a stimulating, high-CBD, sativa strain very similar in terpene content, flavor, and effect to the brand’s Kumquat Cooler distillate. Both strains are effective at countering the symptoms of anxiety and depression by reducing stress and providing uplift, focus, and clarity. *****READ THE FULL REVIEW AT SWEDISH FLYING SAUCER DOT COM*****