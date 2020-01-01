About this product
Triangle Kush Sauce OG Kush Pheno - Triangle Kush is an Indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.