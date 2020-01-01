 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Triangle Kush Sauce

by Raw Garden

Triangle Kush Sauce OG Kush Pheno - Triangle Kush is an Indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Triangle Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.