White Raspberry Refined Live Resin™ 0.3g Cartridge Raspberry Kush x Purple Punch F2 x Beary White Indica Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis. Raw Garden’s Tasters vape cartridge contains the same Refined Live Resin™ that you know and love, now available in a convenient 0.3G. Extracted from our very own fresh frozen flowers, our Refined Live Resin™ is all-natural and high in THC. It’s the same quality, same consistency, and now comes in a smaller size so it's easier to experience more of Raw Garden's wide assortment of flavors.