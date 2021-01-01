About this product
The RAW Glass Rolling Tray is designed with high-quality translucent glass and curved edges to hold all your herbs and papers. The RAW Glass Rolling Tray features an emblazoned RAW logo design that looks RAWesome. The Large RAW Glass Tray has a 14″ x 11″ surface which sits perfectly in your lap and has just the right amount of weight to it.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
