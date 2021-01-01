About this product
Check out this RAWgasmic wonder! Now, you can smoke hands-free! Enjoy your favorite RYO while gaming, typing, giving your partner a foot massage, or making brownies! Made with heat-resistant nylon.
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
