Hemp Wick 10'
About this product
RAW Hemp Wick is made from two primal renewable resources: hemp and beeswax. The plants are sown, harvested, retted and dried in the traditional way, unchanged for thousands of years. We insist that our hemp suppliers use sustainable growing techniques with no pesticides. All RAW Hemp Wick packs, display boxes and cards are printed on recycled hemp paper.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
