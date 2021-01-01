 Loading…

Hemp Wick 20'

by RAW

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RAW Hemp Wick, the natural alternative to butane lighters and sulfur matches, in an extra-large bundle! Hemp is a naturally resilient (and truly amazing) plant that it does not require any pesticides or herbicides to grow healthy and strong! Our hemp farmers grow in small batches on small terraces in Europe, and our beeswax comes from a small bee apiary managed by the President of the Polish Association of Beekeepers.

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

