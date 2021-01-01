About this product
RAW Hemp Wick is the most natural way to light the purest unrefined rolling papers! Our model is very simple: everything has to be eco-friendly and locally sourced in a responsible way. All RAW Hemp Wick packs, display boxes and cards are also printed on recycled hemp paper. The natural alternative to butane lighters is now available in a 100-ft ball!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
