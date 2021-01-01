 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Ice Glass Rolling Tray

Ice Glass Rolling Tray

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Trays Ice Glass Rolling Tray

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Precious, rare, and beautiful – the RAW Ice Rolling Tray is the majestic space unicorn of our product line. Hand finished by RooR in California, our double-thick frosted glass Ice Tray is a connoisseur’s dream. Wow that text above was not written by us but it’s SO FUNNY (the dude mentioned a majestic space unicorn) that we left it in place! Yes the hand frosted ice-tray is a badass piece. We only made a few hundred but you guys pushed us very hard so we’ve been making more every week now. Just keep in mind it’s a slow process so they’re still very hard to find.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review